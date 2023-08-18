Let&#8217;s Get Spicy! New Jersey&#8217;s Tastiest Chili Can Be Found Here

Let’s Get Spicy! New Jersey’s Tastiest Chili Can Be Found Here



It's ironic, don't ya think, that I am actually having chili for dinner tonight as I write this article. My wife, April, made homemade chili using her own tomatoes from her garden and as I enjoy this dinner I am inspired to write this article about where to find the best bowl of chili in New Jersey. Lovefood did an article that featured the best "chili" in America.

 

For me, I always enjoy either cornbread or saltines on the side when I enjoy my chili. Trust me if you haven't had a cornbread side when having chili, just give it a try and you can thank me later because it is delicious.

 

According to Lovefood, "From down-home barbecue joints to cute plant-based cafés, restaurants across the States serve wonderfully warming bowls of chili. You'll find spicy Southwestern-style offerings packed with green chiles and Texan classics that are all beef and no beans." So let's look at their choice for best "chili" here in the Garden State.

 

The Ocean Cafe in Monmouth County (Shrewsbury and Long Branch) According to Lovefood, "has two locations in New Jersey and it breaks chili tradition, using chunks of chicken rather than standard ground beef. The place has a health-focused ethos, and the lean chili is packed with beans and spices that give it just as much depth and warmth as a more typical dish."

 

So let us know your review of the Ocean Cafe "chicken chili". Post your comments below. Think I'll have to try this out as well.

 

