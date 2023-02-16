Levoy Theatre Holding Disney’s ‘Little Mermaid, Jr’ Auditions

Millville's Levoy Theatre is holding auditions for an all-kids production of Disney's The Little Mermaid, Jr.

The Levoy Theatre, home of The Off Broad Street Players Theatre Company, is casting all roles for a non-equity, non-paid production of the play The Little Mermaid, Jr., adapted from Disney’s Broadway production and the motion picture featuring the popular Academy Award-winning music, book and lyrics.

Auditions will be held at the Levoy Theatre on Thursday, Feb 23 and Friday, Feb 24 from 6 pm - 9 pm. All students ages 7 to 18 are welcome to audition.

Auditioning students should be prepared to sing 16-32 bars of a song of their choice in the style of the show, but not a song from Disney's The Little Mermaid, Jr.

Four performances of the play are scheduled for Friday, May 12 through Sunday, May 14 at the Levoy Theatre in Millville.

The original Levoy Theatre opened in 1908 and expanded in size in 1912, featuring a mix of vaudeville, silent film, and a variety of other entertaining acts of that time, according to the theatre's website.

The Levoy Theatre, as it stands today, opened in 2012 as a not-for-profit organization committed to reviving Millville’s century-old Levoy Theatre as a performing, screen arts, and educational center serving South Jersey.

The Levoy Theatre presents a mix of live theater and concerts. The building is beautiful and the quality of the shows is outstanding.

