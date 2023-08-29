Here Are New Jersey’s Top 3 Party Schools In The State

You can sit there and scream that college is about "education" until you're blue in the face. There's no way you're convincing me that half of the majors students are studying won't really get them anywhere in the real world.

Believe me, I should know.

I went to college to study Radio/TV/and Film. Believe it or not, I feel like I was one of the lucky ones that received a great foundation on which to build my career. I won't lie, though.... most of what prepared me for my career in radio came from my internships. Was college necessary? Sure, but only because I needed the network to secure my internships for college credit.

Now that I'm almost a decade out of my undergraduate study program, I can tell you that I firmly believe college isn't necessary for more than half of the jobs students acquire upon graduating. If you're studying science, medicine, pre-law, education, those are fields that should require a college degree. The rest of them... totally unnecessary.

Your time spent away at college isn't just about academics, though, is it? It's about learning how to live independently from your family. It teaches you how to grow up and take care of yourself. For many students, the first time they enter the workforce is when they're enrolled in higher education.

ALL students (or, most of them) look forward to the one aspect of college that has them daydreaming their days away by the end of the summer: college parties. Not every single college party is created equal. The same can be said for the colleges at which these parties are thrown. If you're a student looking to have a GREAT time during your college years, then you're probably enrolled at one of the best party schools New Jersey has to offer.

According to a new survey, the top 3 party schools in all of New Jersey are as follows:

1.) Rutgers - New Brunswick

Google Street View/Canva Google Street View/Canva loading...

The mother of all schools! Rutgers Main Campus takes the crown for the title of "Best NJ Party School." No surprise there, right?

2.) Rowan University

Google Street View/Canva Google Street View/Canva loading...

Of course, 2nd place is Rowan University right in Glassboro, about 20 minutes outside of Philly. A bit more rural than New Brunswick, Rowan has a really solid community with a lot more room for kids to spread out. A lot of kids live off-campus. You know what that means, right? A lot more house parties to attend.

3.) Rutgers - Newark

Google Street View/Canva Google Street View/Canva loading...

Rounding out the top three is Rutgers in Newark. There is plenty of fun to be had, but with less people in attendance, it's no wonder it couldn't inch its way into the top 2.

Check out the list of ALL the party schools New Jersey has to offer HERE.

Source: Niche.com

These 10 New Jersey Colleges Were Ranked Best In The Country So what are the ten New Jersey Colleges and Universities that made the list of best in the country according to US News' 2022 list?

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.