Melissa Klapper is officially not just a 'one and done' Jeopardy! champ.



The American and Women's History professor at Rowan University in Glassboro became a two-time winner Tuesday night.

Klapper, who won her first game of Jeopardy! Monday night, added to her winnings despite being in last place heading into the Double Jeopardy! round and incorrectly answering the Final Jeopardy! question during Tuesday's episode.

Hungry Balika/YouTube Hungry Balika/YouTube loading...

Leading into Final Jeopardy!, Klapper pulled ahead of her opponents with $22,800. The clue was in the category of Medieval Places with the answer regarding a murder at Canterbury Castle. Klapper incorrectly answered Paris, but only wagered $5,201 leaving her with $17,599.

Her two-day total now sits at $42,400, and Klapper will live to play another game of Jeopardy! Wednesday night.

Hungry Balika/YouTube Hungry Balika/YouTube loading...

You can watch Melissa Klapper's latest win on Jeopardy! below, thanks to Hungry Balika on YouTube.

Celebrities Who Lived in Haunted Houses Below, check out 25 stars who claim to have lived in haunted homes.