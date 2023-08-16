Here's how you can listen to the 2023 Atlantic City Airshow on Wednesday, August 16th.

WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM's Harry Hurley will begin our live broadcast Wednesday morning at 7:00 from the boardwalk near Boardwalk Hall with exclusive interviews and the latest information all the way up until the airshow begins just after 11 AM.

When the show starts, stay with WPG Talk Radio 95.5 for exclusive live coverage right from the air boss as he calls all of the high-flying action all throughout the day.

How to listen

On your phone or tablet, simply download the WPG Talk Radio 95.5 app -- it's free -- and tap on the listen live buttons.

You can also stream our coverage via our website.

TSM TSM loading...

Smart speakers

WPG's coverage can also be heard on Alexa and Google Home speakers.

TSM TSM loading...

Bring a radio

Of course, you can always bring a battery-powered radio to the airshow and listen to 95.5 FM or 1450 AM.

How Many of These Popular New Jersey Attractions Have You Been To?