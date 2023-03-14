Legendary Atlantic City, NJ Airshow Announcer Has Passed Away

I have received a phone call with the incredibly sad news that Howdy McCann, Jr., The Voice of The Atlantic City Airshow, “Thunder Over The Boardwalk passed away at home this past Thursday, March 9, 2023 at home

McCann was the long-time Airshow Announcer for David Schultz Airshows.

I consider it a privilege to have worked together with Howdy for so many years.

David Schultz publicly shared the following about Howdy:

“Howdy passed away at this home.

He was a mentor, confidant, story-teller, larger-than-live person that touched tens of millions of people in his lifetime.

While we knew him mostly through Airshows, he was known for being the most entertaining, informative, patient, prepared, humorous, fun-loving and dedicated Announcer than l've ever known in over 30 years of Airshows.

He was the first person that I hired when I started Schultz Airshows and he loved all aspects of Aviation, Announcing, and becoming friends with thousands of Airshow performers, event organizers, veterans, and fans. His voice will never be forgotten.

Howdy announced for the Brazilian Smoke Squadron during their 2010 tour, announced for well over 500 airshows with us, and was an Honorary US Army Golden Knight.

We have lost more than just a great Airshow Announcer; we have lost our Best Friend.

We will post more information on Services once we have the information from the Family,” said Schultz.

We will miss Howdy McCann, Jr. so much.

Howdy was the finest Airshow Announcer in America. More importantly, he was an even better person.

