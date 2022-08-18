How to Listen to the 2022 Atlantic City, NJ, Airshow

Here's how you can listen to the 2022 Atlantic City Airshow on Wednesday, August 24th.

WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM's Harry Hurley will begin our live broadcast at 6:00 Wednesday morning from the boardwalk near Boardwalk Hall with exclusive interviews and the latest information all the way up until the airshow begins just after 11 AM.

When the show starts, stay with WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM for exclusive live coverage right from the air boss as he calls all of the high-flying action all afternoon.

All of the airshow action can be heard on:

Get our free mobile app

Simply download the WPG Talk Radio app to listen to our coverage, read the latest news, check the weather, get traffic updates, and more.

How Many of These Popular New Jersey Attractions Have You Been To?