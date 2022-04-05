Major Details Regarding The Atlantic City Airshow 2022 & New Sponsor

We can confirm some major details about the upcoming Atlantic City Airshow 2022.

MEET AC is the new premier sponsor for the 2022 Atlantic City Airshow.

The mega special event is now officially titled: MEET AC ATLANTIC CITY AIRSHOW

MEET AC photo. MEET AC photo. loading...

It is set for Wednesday, August 24, 2022, on the beachfront and boardwalk in Atlantic City.

The tentative start time is 11:00 a.m. and there is no rain date. A rain date is basically impossible as the elaborate apparatus and complex scheduling is only available for the practice day on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 and the next day official airshow date.

The Atlantic City Airshow has long been recognized as the largest midweek airshow in America, regularly drawing more than 500,000 spectators each year.

“We couldn’t be happier that Meet AC is the premier sponsor of the Atlantic City Airshow for 2022,” said Michael Chait, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber, “It makes so much sense to have the city’s ultimate destination management company partner with this iconic Atlantic City event.”

“As Atlantic City’s Destination Management Organization (DMO), we are thrilled to be the premier sponsor of Atlantic City’s most notable event,” said Larry Sieg, Meet AC’s president, and CEO. “Visitors flock to our destination for this iconic event every year, and they look forward to cheering as the planes dip and dive over the Atlantic Ocean. We couldn’t be more honored to power the Atlantic City Airshow this year and are excited to work alongside the Greater Atlantic City Chamber to put on a fantastic show,” said Sieg.

The United State’s Air Force Thunderbirds will once again showcase the elite skills of their pilots, along with the tremendous capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon, the premier fighter jet of the Air Force.

MEET AC photo. MEET AC photo. loading...

The U.S. Army Parachute Team, best known as The Golden Knights – will take to the Atlantic City skies. It’s a world-class, majestic sight to see.

United States Army Golden Knights - MEET AC photo. United States Army Golden Knights - MEET AC photo. loading...

More military and civilian acts will be announced at a later date.

We can also reveal that “flying in Atlantic City for the first time in five years is the U.S. Navy’s F/A-18 Super Hornet “Rhino” East Coast Demo Team, which consists of pilots, weapon systems officers (WSOs), and maintenance crew. The mission objective of the “Rhinos” is to share the heritage of Naval Aviation and display the hard work and dedication of the U.S. Navy to the public. Pilots will fly the F/A-18F Super Hornet, which delivers cutting-edge, next-generation, multi-role strike fighter capability,” said Chait.

“The demo flight will fly as close to the "edge of the envelope" as safety allows while highlighting the mobility, versatility, and power of these remarkable fighter planes in maneuvers used during training and combat flights. It’s incredible to have the Navy’s Rhino Demo Team fly in the A.C. Airshow,” said Chait, “As one of only nine airshows that the ‘Rhinos’ will be in this year, we feel very honored to have them fly in Atlantic City’s."

GREATER ATLANTIC CITY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE NOTES:

The Atlantic City Airshow is a community partnership between the Greater Atlantic City Chamber; Meet AC, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, the City of Atlantic City; the 177th Fighter Wing of the N.J. Air National Guard; South Jersey Transportation Authority; FAA William J. Hughes Tech Center; The Atlantic City International Airport; and David Schultz Airshows, LLC.

The A.C. Airshow’s popular Flightline Club will return after being closed due to COVID-19 in 2020. The Flightline Club offers prime viewing at the center point of the show. Tickets for the Flightline Club will go on sale later this spring. All other Atlantic City Beach locations are free and open to the public.

SOURCES : Greater Atlantic Chamber of Commerce & MEET AC.