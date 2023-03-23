Local Jersey Shore Chef is in the Elite 8 in Guy Fieri’s Tournament of Champions

It is one of the biggest cooking contests on Food Network, it's Guy Fieri's Tournament of Champions and a local Jersey Shore Chef is just a couple of dishes away from winning the grand prize of "Champion" and $100,000

Food Network via Facebook

(Chef Britt is in the Center Lower Pic)

Meet Ocean County Chef Britt Rescigno. Britt grew up in New Gretna and now resides in Southern Ocean County in Tuckerton. Britt is down to the final 8 in Food Network's Tournament of Champions. NJ.com did a feature this week on Chef Britt and her rise to fame on the Food Network. "Currently in its fourth season, “Tournament of Champions” features winners of previous Food Network shows facing off in a March Madness-esque competition, with the chefs competing head-to-head to advance in the bracket. Rescigno, 33, won “Guy’s Grocery Games” on Feb. 15 to secure her spot in the field."

The Players Tailgate hosted By Guy Fieri, L.A. 2022 presented by Bullseye Event Group for Super Bowl 56 Getty Images for Bullseye Event loading...

According to the NJ.com article "Rescigno previously held a three-year residency at Beach Haven’s Delaware Avenue Oyster House. She is currently in residency at Kōbo, a Japanese-inspired Detroit-style pizzeria in Seattle with fellow “Tournament of Champions” competitor Shota Nakajima." So from Ocean County to Seattle to the Food Network Chef Britt is on a roll, no pun intended, and we are rooting for her to go all the way with Guy Fieri on Food Network's Tournament of Champions.

We will keep you posted on Chef Britt's quest for winning the tournament. If you want to leave a note of encouragement for Chef Britt feel free to post your comments below and share your positive vibes. We are proud of our Jersey Shore Chef and are behind her 100 percent! Bring home that trophy, Chef Britt!

