The big story on Action News is the retirement of a longtime reporter on the popular Philadelphia news source.

Reporter Dann Cuellar, a 34-year fixture on 6ABC has announced his plans to retire. Cuellar made his announcement Thursday on a Facebook post, saying that "after 34 plus years at Action News, the time has come to move on."

Cuellar, a matter-of-fact general assignment reporter, handled a variety of high-profile assignments for the station, including the 9-11 attack, the Columbine massacre, the Waco siege, the Oklahoma City Bombing, Hurricane Katrina, and, most recently, the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Cuellar was also the station's representative on the battlefields of Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Bosnia.

Cuellar remembered those stories and more in his Facebook post.

But also capturing stories of true grit and heroism, including so many that touched our hearts and gave us hope for the future. And sometimes even having fun like when the Eagles won the Super Bowl and the Phillies won the World Series…and of course, our annual preview of the Thanksgiving Day Parade.

I am deeply honored to have worked with some incredible colleagues at 6abc WPVI-TV.

Cuellar is the latest longtime member of Action News to announce his retirement from the popular newscast. Anchor Jim Gardner has dialed back his workload to the 6 pm news exclusively and is expected to step down completely at the end of 2022.

Cuellar says he is looking at this moment as a transition to other opportunities in his life.

There are so many things I want to do. First and foremost, for the next few months I’ll be with family, the people I love the most and the ones who enabled my career to happen.

I plan some travel and things I’ve been wanting to do. Ultimately I would like to teach TV & Digital journalism at a local university. Do some charitable works in our communities. Perhaps some consulting work and maybe even write a book or two.

But right now I want to say, thank you for watching over the decades and giving me the opportunity to spend some time together and share so many events of our times. It’s been an honor and a pleasure.

