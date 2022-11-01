Former Action News Reporter’s Decorations Won Halloween

How cool is this?

Not only do the people in Springfield, Delaware County, PA. have a former Action News reporter living in their neighborhood, but his annual Halloween display looks like one of the scariest and most creative around.

If you missed Action News last night, you didn't get to see the story about former 6ABC reporter Dann Cuellar's big Halloween display at his home in Springfield.

Cuellar told Action News reporter Bryanna Gallagher that he has always been a Halloween enthusiast, crediting an Edger Allen Poe book he was given as a child for sparking his interest.

Over the years, Cuellar's home has become one of the must-see Halloween displays in the neighborhood, including his own creepy graveyard, illuminated ghosts dancing in the bedroom windows, and even a sign welcoming you to the Bates Motel.

"This is what I do to give back to the community. Look at the ghosts up in the bedroom windows, I love those," Cuellar tells Gallagher in the report.

Cuellar's haunted Halloween front yard might be worthy of a road trip to Springfield, PA. next year to see in person.

Watch the report from Dann Cuellar's Halloween display below...

