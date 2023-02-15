Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and loyal customers of Point Diner in Somers Point following the passing of its longtime owner, Nicholas Exadaktilos.

Nick reportedly passed away suddenly on February 11th at the age of 83.

According to his obituary, Exadaktilos left his home on the island of Andros in Greece at the age 8 to work on a farm as an apprentice. After joining Hellas Royal Navy in his teen years, Nicholas eventually made his way to the United States by way of New York with barely $30 to his name.

After working odd jobs and starting a painting company, he met his wife Orsula ('Sue') and the couple went on the begin their careers in the South Jersey restaurant business.

In 1981, the Exadaktilos' purchased Point Diner in Somers Point, along with Orsula's father and brothers.

Point Diner is so special to me, and I loved seeing Nick and Sue there. They were always the friendliest people, and I'd often see them having breakfast with a bunch of their family in the back of the restaurant.

Many summer days on my way into Ocean City began, still begin, with breakfast at Point Diner. Nick, who only just retired in August of last year, will be greatly missed. He truly lived the American Dream.

In honor of Nick's passing, Charlie's Bar in Somers Point turned off its outdoor neon sign on Tuesday night.

FYI, Nicholas' son John runs Ducktown Tavern in Atlantic City, and his son-in-law, Ari, owns Tailgaters in Galloway. It's another sign of this family's roots in the South Jersey community.

Services for Nicholas Exadaktilos are scheduled for Saturday, February 18th at Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church on Mount Vernon Ave. in Atlantic City. Visitation will be from 11:30a to 12:30p, followed by a funeral ceremony.

I hope the next time you have a meal at Point Diner, you think of Nick.

