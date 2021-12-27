Look: A House in South Jersey With This View for Well Under $1M

Our Objective? Finding A South Jersey House With Spectacular Views for Under $1M

I can almost hear you saying to yourself, "It can not be done. A nice house with views like this would certainly cost at least $2 million. Sure, I like nice views, but I want plenty of amenities to go along with the views".

This House has Tons of Amenities!

This 6-year old custom modular 5-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, energy star home with a 4-year warranty, offers over 2310 square feet of living space, three levels, an open gourmet kitchen, an elevator, and a 12 x 16 deck overlooking the newly dredged deep-water lagoon.

A modular expandable floating drive-on jet-dock, beautiful cherry wood & granite mantel surrounding the gas fireplace, 5 nice-sized bedrooms, and four Trex decks/balconies to catch all the views.

Are the Views Really All That Great?

Why, yes they are! This home has spectacular unobstructed views of The Great Bay, Long Beach Island, and the sparkling Atlantic City Skyline.

Where Is This Great House?

This amazing waterfront paradise is in Mystic Island, Little Egg Harbor, in lower ocean County.

So, What Does This Beautiful House Cost?

It is well under $1 million. This Mystic Island paradise is listed for $784,000. Want to take a look inside? Check out this gallery of photos.

