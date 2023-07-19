It won't be long before we start to feel a lil tease in the air, a hint that "Fall" is right around the corner, and with that the change of seasons and the beautiful colors of Autumn that so many love to enjoy. So now is the time to plan a "leaf peeping" trip or two so you don't miss out on this natural beauty right here in the Garden State. We have the best spots to check out the "Fall" colors of Jersey.

I spotted an article from NJ Mom that features their selections for best "leaf peeping" locations in New Jersey and I thought I'd share so you can take your camera and enjoy this Autumn.

Southern New Jersey:

Wharton State Forest (4265 Atlantic Ave. Wall Township, NJ 07727)

Parvin State Park (701 Almond Road Pittsgrove Township, NJ 08318)

Cape May Point State Park (Light House Ave. Cape May, NJ 08204)

Central New Jersey:

Monmouth Battlefield State Park (20 State Route 33 Manalapan, NJ 07726)

Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park (145 Mapleton Road Princeton, NJ 08540)

Allaire State Park (4265 Atlantic Ave. Wall Township, NJ 07727)

Northern New Jersey:

Allamuchy Mountain State Park (800 Willow Grove St. Hackettstown, NJ 07840)

High Point State Park (1480 Route 23 Wantage, NJ 07461)

Stokes State Forest (1 Coursen Road Branchville, NJ 07826)

So there are 9 fantastic locations here in the Garden State to view the beautiful fall foliage and put them on your list of day trip ideas coming up very soon here in New Jersey. Now is the time to think about traveling this fall and put these stops on your 2023 "leaf peeping tour".

