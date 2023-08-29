It won't be long now as summer comes to a close and we get to enjoy nature's colors. Almost everyone loves the colors of fall. As the leaves turn color it makes for a beautiful landscape around the Garden State. We have some great spots for the colors of Autumn and a chance to go "leaf peeping" here in New Jersey.

Get our free mobile app

Shawn Michaels Shawn Michaels loading...

One of my favorite places to see lots of fall colors is really simple, the Garden State Parkway. During October and November when you are driving along the GSP you can really get a good eyeful of color and it makes commuting this time of year a little more enjoyable in Jersey, do you agree?

Unsplash.com Autumn Mott Rodeheaver Unsplash.com Autumn Mott Rodeheaver loading...

The northwest corner of the state also has some great "leaf peeping" opportunities. The Delaware Water Gap area and Sussex and Warren County have lots of forests and lots of leaves to check out.

Unsplash.com Jeremy Thomas Unsplash.com Jeremy Thomas loading...

The Pine Barrens can be a cool place to check out as well for lots of trees and leaves this autumn. The farm areas of Burlington, Atlantic, and Gloucester Counties are a good place to take a Sunday drive and see the colors too.

Shawn Michaels Shawn Michaels loading...

According to Wikipedia "Leaf peeping is an informal term in the United States and Canada for the activity in which people travel to view and photograph the fall foliage in areas where leaves change colors in autumn."

One thing April and I love to do is hike and hiking and fall is the best time of year, in my humble opinion. Hiking at this time of year you get fewer bugs, cooler temps, and great colors. NJHIKING has put together a special "fall hiking" edition so check that out for some great ideas on where to hike and see autumn colors.

VISITNJ also put together a good article about "leaf peeping" here in New Jersey. Check out their recommendations for autumn colors in Jersey.

Let us know where you think is the BEST spot to go "leaf peeping" here in New Jersey, post your choices below.

Let’s Go Leaf Peeping in The Garden State