Lower Cape May Grad Matt Szczur Announces Retirement from Baseball

Former Lower Cape May football and baseball star, Matt Szczur, who won a World Series playing with the Chicago Cubs in 2016, announced his retirement from baseball Monday on social media.

Szczur, who grew up in the Erma section of Lower Township and attended Lower Cape May High School, began his career with the Cubs. The utility player broke in with Chicago in 2010, getting drafted in the fifth-round of the MLB draft after playing at Villanova.

In 363 MLB games, he had a .231 with 12 home runs and 61 RBI.

The 32-year-old Szczur made his announcement in the form of a social media post and reads, in part:

Thank you, baseball, for giving me incredible memories. For being a guiding force throughout my life. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to achieve my dreams. Thank you for taking me all over the world to play a kids game in front of my family and friends. Thank you for establishing new friendships from my adventures that will last me a lifetime. There's some special about going to battle every day with 25 other dudes. Winning, losing, and struggling together. Overcoming obstacles together, as one.

After his time with the Cubs, Szczur played in San Diego, and was Arizona, Philadelphia and St. Louis in 2021.

In 2009, Szczur was a consensus All-American and was named the CAA Offensive Player of the Year as Villanova went on to win its first-ever FCS National Championship.