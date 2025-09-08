If you played the Powerball lottery game last week, you probably know that the jackpot rose to $1.8 billion until someone hit it. Actually, two players had all the winning numbers and will split the big prize. Winning tickets were sold in Missouri and Texas.

A Camden County, New Jersey player hit 5 numbers, missing only the Power Ball number, and won $1 Million.

Additionally, five tickets were sold in New Jersey that turned out to be worth $100,000.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Album Launch Party Planned for Atlantic City

READ MORE: Get Your Tickets for the 2025 Barefoot Country Music Fest

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Winning Ticket Purchased in Cape May County

New Jersey Lottery officials say one of the five $100,000 winning lottery tickets was purchased in Erma.

The winning ticket was bought at the Pantry 1 Food Mart on Seashore Road in Erma. Since the drawing took place Saturday night, the winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize.

The winning Powerball numbers from Saturday were 11,23,44, 61, and 62. The Power Ball was 17.

Other winning $100,000 tickets were sold in Woodlynne, Englishtown, Toms River. Allentown and Stockholm.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Mega Millions Jackpot Climbing

Since the Powerball game was hit, the jackpot for the next drawing (tonight) is back down to $20 million. The Mega Millions game, meanwhile, is seeing a growth of its own. The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $358 million. The next drawing is on Tuesday.

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly