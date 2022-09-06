Lower Twp Police Ask for Info on Man Missing for a Month

What happened to Douglass Walsh? Lower Township Police are searching for Walsh and could use any information you may have about him.

According to a Lower Twp Police Facebook post on Tuesday, Walsh was last seen near Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Little other information is given about Walsh, 54, and the circumstances of his disappearance, or why this search has just gone public after the man has been missing for four weeks.

The important thing at the moment is that anyone with information comes forward and speaks to the Lower Township Police.

If you have any information that would be useful to the police, you are asked to contact Cape May County Dispatch at 609-886-2711.

Heartbreaking! Help Find These People Missing in South Jersey