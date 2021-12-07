Lucy The Elephant Holiday Tours Are On Despite Supply Chain Woes

Even a national treasure like Lucy The Elephant is not immune and has fallen victim to America’s supply chain problems.

Lucy has been closed for tours since September 20, 2021, for a complete replacement of her metal shell. The world’s largest elephant, located in Margate, has been hidden behind plastic covered scaffolding.

However, the material delays for Lucy’s refurbishment isn't stopping her from welcoming visitors this holiday season. Permission for the tours had to be granted by the general contractor, Merrell, and Garaguso of Swedesboro, New Jersey.

“We discussed this with our people and took the necessary steps to make it happen,” said Michael Garaguso, president of the firm.



“We also took the additional step of bringing in a safety compliance company to ensure visitors and staff would have a safe and enjoyable experience. We all love Lucy and are happy that we are able to allow these limited-time tours,” said Garaguso.

The access to Access Lucy will be through the gift shop. No one will be permitted in the park or on Lucy’s “howdah” riding carriage, located on Lucy’s back during this time.

Here’s the special tour schedule.

Lucy will be open every day from December 15 through January 2, 2022.

Weekdays from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Weekends from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

January 2, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Lucy The Elephant will be closed on both Christmas and New Year’s Day.

In January, February, and March 2022, Lucy’s Gift Shop will be open on weekends only from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Gift Shop will also be open on President’s Day, Monday, February 21, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For further information, contact: Richard Helfant, Executive Director/C.E.O. at 609-823-6473, Ext. 5

E-Mail: info@lucytheelephant.org

