Who loves Margate's gem, Lucy the Elephant?

Apparently, almost everyone!

South Jersey's favorite roadside attraction keeps getting love from those who visit her.

READ MORE: 10 Best Beach Towns in New Jersey

READ MORE: Crazy Story of Naked Pics Left at South Jersey Roadside Stand

Get our free mobile app

Lucy The Elephant Google Street View loading...

People Love Lucy the Elephant!

The world's largest elephant stands just off the beach on Atlantic Avenue in Margate, New Jersey.

Lucy has been around since 1881, and she's the oldest still-standing roadside attraction in the USA.

65 feet tall, and 60 feet long. She's a big elephant!

It does my heart good to see some of the most recent Yelp reviews about Lucy:

Lisa from California:

"Honestly, this was the highlight of our spring break. We absolutely loved it. Our tour guide Ms Loretta was so kind and so passionate about Lucy. Her stories about Lucy's past were captivating and very engaging. Kids were so uplifted and inspired future the tour."

Tara from Maryland:

"It was beautiful old wood, staircases and some shadowboxes containing some items from her history. We got to walk all the way to the top for a few minutes before receiving a card with a coupon for some other local attractions. I would definitely recommended stopping by if you haven't before."

Lucy The Elephant's Epic ADA Makeover Has Begun Google Street View loading...

Maria from New Jersey:

"Have you always wanted to see what it's like inside Lucy the Elephant? Stop by and take the tour! Only $9 for a history of Lucy plus pretty views. Our tour guide Lorraine was super knowledgeable and entertained us with stories from her childhood growing up in the AC area."

Suzanne from Pennsylvania:

"An original road side attraction! If you are in Margate, Ventnor or Atlantic City, Lucy is a must see. It's also worth a detour if you're on your way to any shore points.

What's not to like about a giant elephant?!"

Lucy will be celebrating her next birthday on July 20th!

SOURCE: YELP, and Lucy the Elephant

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly