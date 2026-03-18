You know the feeling when you buy a lottery ticket, and you win a big cash jackpot?

Yeah, me neither.

Supporters of one local landmark, though, are feeling the feeling of winning a big cash prize!

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Big Grant for Margate's Lucy the Elephant

Supporters of Lucy the Elephant have announced on Facebook that Lucy is the proud recipient of a $350,000 grant! The money will be used to restore the interior of the world's most famous elephant. (Lucy's exterior has been restored several times, most recently just a couple of years ago.)

Lucy's Facebook page indicates the grant is coming from "the National Park Service’s Save America’s Treasures program and the New Jersey Historic Trust." The Lucy team says Senator Cory Booker was instrumental in securing the funding.

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What Do You Know About Lucy the Elephant

Lucy can be found just off Atlantic Avenue and the beach in Margate, New Jersey.

The six story high elephant was built in 1881, and is the oldest roadside attraction in the USA.

She's been a hotel, a tavern, a business office, but now she's there for everyone to enjoy!

You'll find Lucy on the list of National Historic Landmarks. Find out more about Lucy here.

Congratulations to all the supporters of Lucy the Elephant!

Who doesn't love our Lucy?

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly