How did Lucy The Elephant get left off this list???

I’m sorry, but how could there *possibly* be a list of the most popular roadside attractions in America and our Lucy girl NOT make it? Make it make sense.

Lucy the Elephant should be at the TOP. No question.

Lucy The Elephant Absecon Lighthouse via Facebook loading...

An Icon Everyone Recognizes

Let’s be honest:, who hasn’t at least driven by Lucy once? Even if you didn’t stop, you noticed her. She’s that kind of landmark.

Google “things to do at the Jersey Shore,” and there she is front and center, exactly where she belongs.

Margate Sign Google Street View loading...

The Heart of Margate

Lucy The Elephant isn’t just a roadside attraction, she *is* Margate. An Atlantic County staple with serious staying power. What would Margate even be like without Lucy?

Get our free mobile app

Take her away, and the whole vibe changes. She’s not extra, okay? Quite the opposite; she’s essential.

Canva Magic Studio | Joe Kelly Canva Magic Studio | Joe Kelly loading...

Main Character Energy, Always

Perched right on the beach like she owns the place, Lucy brings unmatched personality.

READ MORE: Cape May Zoo Says Goodbye To The Internet Famous Capybara Pups

This giant diva is quirky, historic, and completely unforgettable. Other states don’t have this. They sure wish they did.

Lucy The Elephant Lucy The Elephant via Facebook loading...

Let’s Be Real, Lucy Is Top Tier

A giant elephant… on the beach? That alone should lock in her ranking. Lists that leave her off just aren’t accurate.

No offense to Betway Casino, but this list is a total mess. Lucy isn't just part of the conversation, she IS the conversation. She's iconic. She's legendary. She's THAT GIRL. Period.

Places We Miss In Margate AND Ventnor