Margate&#8217;s Own Lucy The Elephant Deserved SO MUCH Better

Margate’s Own Lucy The Elephant Deserved SO MUCH Better

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How did Lucy The Elephant get left off this list???

I’m sorry, but how could there *possibly* be a list of the most popular roadside attractions in America and our Lucy girl NOT make it? Make it make sense.

Lucy the Elephant should be at the TOP. No question.

Absecon Lighthouse via Facebook
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An Icon Everyone Recognizes

Let’s be honest:, who hasn’t at least driven by Lucy once? Even if you didn’t stop, you noticed her. She’s that kind of landmark.

Google “things to do at the Jersey Shore,” and there she is front and center, exactly where she belongs.

Google Street View
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The Heart of Margate

Lucy The Elephant isn’t just a roadside attraction, she *is* Margate. An Atlantic County staple with serious staying power. What would Margate even be like without Lucy?

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Take her away, and the whole vibe changes. She’s not extra, okay? Quite the opposite; she’s essential.

Canva Magic Studio | Joe Kelly
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Main Character Energy, Always

Perched right on the beach like she owns the place, Lucy brings unmatched personality.

This giant diva is quirky, historic, and completely unforgettable. Other states don’t have this. They sure wish they did.

Lucy The Elephant via Facebook
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Let’s Be Real, Lucy Is Top Tier

A giant elephant… on the beach? That alone should lock in her ranking. Lists that leave her off just aren’t accurate.

No offense to Betway Casino, but this list is a total mess. Lucy isn't just part of the conversation, she IS the conversation. She's iconic. She's legendary. She's THAT GIRL. Period.

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13 Savage Fan Reactions to Kylie Kelce Getting Harassed in Margate, NJ

Ya don't come for the Queen of Delco! Fans of Kylie Kelce stepped up on social media to defend the wife of Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce after she was ridiculed by a woman in Margate, NJ for not stopping to talk to her.

Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca

Filed Under: AC Facebook, Atlantic County, Lucy The Elephant, Margate, South Jersey Trending
Categories: AC, Animals, Community, Entertainment, New Jersey News, South Jersey News, Things To Do in South Jersey

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