Margate’s Own Lucy The Elephant Deserved SO MUCH Better
How did Lucy The Elephant get left off this list???
I’m sorry, but how could there *possibly* be a list of the most popular roadside attractions in America and our Lucy girl NOT make it? Make it make sense.
Lucy the Elephant should be at the TOP. No question.
An Icon Everyone Recognizes
Let’s be honest:, who hasn’t at least driven by Lucy once? Even if you didn’t stop, you noticed her. She’s that kind of landmark.
Google “things to do at the Jersey Shore,” and there she is front and center, exactly where she belongs.
The Heart of Margate
Lucy The Elephant isn’t just a roadside attraction, she *is* Margate. An Atlantic County staple with serious staying power. What would Margate even be like without Lucy?
Take her away, and the whole vibe changes. She’s not extra, okay? Quite the opposite; she’s essential.
Main Character Energy, Always
Perched right on the beach like she owns the place, Lucy brings unmatched personality.
This giant diva is quirky, historic, and completely unforgettable. Other states don’t have this. They sure wish they did.
Let’s Be Real, Lucy Is Top Tier
A giant elephant… on the beach? That alone should lock in her ranking. Lists that leave her off just aren’t accurate.
No offense to Betway Casino, but this list is a total mess. Lucy isn't just part of the conversation, she IS the conversation. She's iconic. She's legendary. She's THAT GIRL. Period.
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Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca