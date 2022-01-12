Maddie & Tae’s Tae Dye Has Been Hospitalized for a Month

Details of Tae Dye's bedrest reveal that Maddie & Tae's cancelation of their winter tour was a bit more than a precaution. The pregnant singer has been hospitalized for a month.

On Instagram, husband Josh Kerr shared an update that was also sent out on Dye's and the Maddie & Tae Instagram accounts.

"Today marks 1 month of being in the hospital," he begins. "T went in for a routine checkup at 24 weeks then we were immediately admitted and we have been here since."

The country duo were set to headline the CMT Next Women of Country Tour in 2022. It was scheduled to run Jan. 6 to Feb. 12. They also have an EP called Through the Madness Vol. 1, set for release on Jan. 28.

News of Dye's hospitalization has drawn support and prayers from the Nashville music community — RaeLynn, Russell Dickerson, Jessie James Decker and Dan Smyers' wife Abby are but a few who commented.

"Our sweet girl is doing great," Kerr's caption continues, referring to their baby. "She is just a little more excited than she is ready to be in the world. This hasn’t been easy but we’re leaning on God and trusting His plan. Thanks for all your thoughts and prayers."

The couple married in February 2021 and announced she was pregnant last November. The baby girl is due in spring 2022, they shared at the time.