Who doesn't love French Onion Soup?

Oh yeah, a lot of people.

For those of us who love French Onion Soup, though, we have a list of some places you can go to warm up with some right now!

What's your favorite part? The soup? The bread? The cheese?

1. Ventura's Offshore Cafe, Northfield.

I just had some there last week! I love it when the cheese oozes over the side of the bowl and you get to pick it off and eat it!

2. Bellview Tavern, Cape May Court House.

A bunch of people responded on Facebook that Bellview is the place! Tom says, "Hands down the best I've ever had!"

3. Lobster House, Cape May.

Samantha mentioned the Lobster House for their soup and their bread!

Here are more restaurants mentioned by people who commented on our Facebook Post:

4. Shore Diner, Egg Harbor Township.

5. Red Brick Ale House in Cape May.

6. Caffrey's in Forked River.

7. Mill Street Pub in Mays Landing.

8. Chelsea Five in the Tropicana, Atlantic City.

9. LB One, Egg Harbor Township.

10. LaPizzatega, Linwood

11. Deaville Inn, Strathmere.

12. JDs Pub, Smithville.

13. Doyle's in Tuckerton.

14. The Anchorage, Somers Point.

