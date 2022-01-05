This is an exclusive first report, along with the first look at artist renderings of Island Waterpark at Showboat Atlantic City.

Showboat Atlantic City will be hosting the groundbreaking for its latest and most anticipated family entertainment venue the “ISLAND waterpark” at Showboat Atlantic City. We have confirmed that the official groundbreaking for Blatstein’s Island Waterpark at Showboat Atlantic City is set for Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 10:30 am.

Blatstein reports that the ISLAND waterpark will be the largest beachfront indoor waterpark in the world. This will be a more than $100 million project.

Philadelphia developer Bart Blatstein is doubling down on his promise to bring non-casino attractions to Atlantic City by adding another family-friendly entertainment concept. Earlier, Blatstein successfully developed and implemented Showboat Atlantic City’s 100,000 square feet “Lucky Snake” arcade and sports bar.

The Island Waterpark at Showboat Atlantic City will be a 103,000-square-foot, year-round indoor waterpark that will feature:

Water slides

Pools

Lazy River

Food and Beverage

Retail Outlets

Lounge Areas

Party Rooms

There will be a retractable glass-pane roof that will cover the entire project to make it a year-round destination.

Get our free mobile app

It will be constructed on the New Jersey Avenue beach block lot adjacent to Showboat Atlantic City.

Blatstein will be joined at the Atlantic City groundbreaking ceremony by Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, along with other New Jersey political, community, and business leaders.

Atlantic City's Firsts Throughout History

Steel Pier