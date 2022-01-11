Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill has confirmed that an Atlantic City man has been sentenced to 50 years in New Jersey state prison for causing the fentanyl overdose deaths of three people in 2017.

George Stokes, 44, was sentenced today on the following charges:

first-degree leader of a drug trafficking network (20 years).

first-degree drug-induced death of Hector Santos of Atlantic City on April 26, 2017 (10 years).

first-degree drug-induced death of William Ang of Somers Point on June 2, 2017 (10 years).

first-degree drug-induced death of Caroline Boothby of Margate on Aug. 2, 2017 (10 years).

The 3 deaths were investigated by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit.

It took months to complete the complex investigation. The specialized unit was able to determine that in each case, the fatal drugs were distributed by Stokes.

The ACPO also concluded that the drugs were part of a narcotics trafficking operation that Stokes led in Atlantic City during 2017, according to Shill.

Shill also confirmed that Stokes had operations in Atlantic City and in Hamilton Township, where he employed as many as 10 people in his drug distribution ring.

The successful conclusion was a result of a collaborative law-enforcement operation between the Atlantic County prosecutors office and the Atlantic City Police Department.

SOURCE : Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill.

