Manahawkin, NJ Teen Found Dead at Recycling Plant in Pennsylvania

A 19-year-old from Manahawkin was found dead at a recycling plant in Pennsylvania after walking off from a house party near Kutztown University.



Kellen Bischoff, in Kutztown visiting a family member, wandered off alone in the early Saturday morning hours, CBS News reports.

Bischoff reportedly ended up behind a Dollar Tree store off Constitution Blvd. where he was observed climbing into a dumpster.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to Berks County District Attorney's office, surveillance video then captured a trash truck arriving to the Dollar Tree, where the dumpster's contents were emptied into the vehicle's back compartment before being compressed and transported to a local recycling complex.

Get our free mobile app

Kutztown Borough Police responded to reports of a body having been found at Total Recycling Facility off Lincoln Rd. around 9 a.m. Saturday morning, CBS News reports, and it was identified as Kellen Bischoff.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Authorities believe Bischoff's death was accidental, and doesn't appear to involve foul play.

Kutztown Borough took to Facebook to dispel a rumor that Bischoff was being chased by police and that's why he hid.

Bischoff was a 2022 graduate of Southern Regional High School in Manahawkin.

A service will reportedly be held Sunday, November 20th from 2-6 p.m. at Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home on Mill Creek Road in Manahawkin.

Get our free mobile app

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Kellen Bischoff at this difficult time.

Cold Cases: South Jersey's Unsolved Murders & Mysteries