Going for the Win: Manahawkin, NJ Native Playing in Super Bowl LVI

With no local NFL teams competing in Super Bowl LVI, New Jersey should be rooting for the Cincinnati Bengals to win on behalf of Manahawkin's own Clark Harris.

37-year-old Harris, #46, is a Long Snapper for the Bengals and will make an appearance in football's biggest game this Sunday.

It's always exciting to see someone from our area make it on a professional level like Harris has. He's reached the top of the NFL mountain, he's just gotta reach out and grab that Super Bowl ring!

Clark Harris, a 7th round draft pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2007, also spent time with the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans before becoming a Cincinnati Bengal in 2009. Prior to entering pro football he was a Scarlet Knight playing for Rutgers University in his home state.

A Long Snapper for the Bengals now, Harris reportedly served as Tight End and Defensive End at Southern Regional High School in Ocean County and during his time at Rutgers, so he's a well-rounded, versatile football player.

The Cincinnati Bengals went 9-7 before defeating 27-24 the Kansas City Chief in the AFC Championship Game to make it to the big game.

Super Bowl LVI kicks off this Sunday, February 13th at 6:30 p.m. on NBC. Good luck, Clark!

