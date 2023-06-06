An Amazing Beach Festival Is Returning To New Jersey For One Day Only This Summer

I've mentioned several times that one of the best things about living near the Jersey Shore is all of the great free events that towns host for residents and visitors alike.

A lot of shore towns do movies on the beach at no cost to the public.

Movies On The Beach Are Returning To Many New Jersey Beach Towns

Seaside Heights, Lavallette, and Avalon all host their own free movie events each summer for people to enjoy.

But did you know that one New Jersey beach town is home to one of the largest beach festivals in the country?

And when I say massive I mean there's something for everyone.

The all-day beach festival hosts a volleyball competition, as well as a cornhole competition, and new to the festival this year is a surf competition!

If beach sports aren't really your thing, no worries!

Each year, this festival is host to tons of vendors that you can shop around at and there's live music for festival goers to enjoy as well!

What's really cool is that during this festival, this Jersey Shore town opens its beaches up to the public, no beach tag is required for the day!

What Massive Beach Festival Is Coming To The Jersey Shore This Summer?

Mark your calendar for June 24th and get ready to spend a day enjoying Beachstock 2023 in Margate New Jersey.

The festival kicks off at 8 AM and runs throughout the day.

According to Only In Your State festival goers, in addition to everything else happening that day, will also be able to get some great food.

Food vendors include Tony Boloney's Pizza and Margate Dairy, and several beer vendors will be there for the day as well.

I love seeing events like this around the Jersey Shore, it's just another reason the place we call home is so cool!