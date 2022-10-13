Margate’s Lucy The Elephant Is Almost Ready: But, First A Shower

Margate, New Jersey’s Lucy The Elephant has been hiding behind plastic shrink wrap and scaffolding for more than 13 months.

Lucy is a beloved, registered National Historic Landmark that was built in 1881.

COVID-19 did not spare Lucy. The supply chain issues that were a significant part of the pandemic turned an 8-month refurbishment of Lucy’s outer “skin” into a 14-15 month project.

The aggravating factors also resulted in the restoration project costing $1 million more than anticipated.

The Save Lucy Committee announced confirmed that "The Great Restoration" project is nearing completion. They are forecasting that a November or early December reopening is at hand.

Rich Helfant, Executive Director of Lucy the Elephant has confirmed that before Lucy reopens, she will receive a giant shower from the Margate City Fire Department.

The giant shower is not only for hygiene purposes, it also serves another useful purpose,

About the increased costs and time delays, Helfant said, “but this hasn't deterred us from forging ahead to bring this mammoth project to its successful completion. The project has had so many setbacks over the past year…everything from more damaged wood sheathing than originally estimated, weather-related delays, a sprinkler pipe freeze-up that caused flooding inside the elephant, and material deliveries due to supply chain issues we all face in our every day lives."

The exact date of Lucy's "giant shower" will be announced in the very near future. Helfant said that the soon. Dismantling the scaffolding will take approximately 2 weeks to complete … then, they will announce the date for the grand unveiling ceremony.

Helfant has also announced that to help cover the cost overruns, they are launching a fundraising campaign called “Lucy's Life Preservers.”

Every contributor who donates contributes $1000 and above will have their name inscribed on a bronze plaque that will permanently be on display on the premises.

Additionally, you will receive a commemorative “Lucy Life Preserver” gold-plated pin, and a life membership to the Friends of Lucy.

The fundraising campaign will end on December 31, 2022.

For more information about becoming a “Lucy Life Preserver,” send your email to: info@lucytheelephant.org or call 609-823-6473, ext. 5.

With regards to visiting Lucy the Elephant, Helfant shared the following hours of operation:

“Lucy is open Monday thru Friday 11 am to 4 pm and weekends 10 am to 5 pm through the end of October. In November and December, the site will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Daily tours are being conducted through the interior Lucy,” said Helfant.

SOURCE : Rich Helfant, Executive Director, Lucy the Elephant.

