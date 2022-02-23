Mays Landing’s Funny Farm Founder Gets Rave Reviews for New Book

Laurie Zaleski, the founder of Funny Farm Animal Rescue in Mays Landing has another feather to put in her cowboy hat. Zaleski has written and published a memoir that is getting excellent reviews.

Listen to Eddie Davis mornings on Lite Rock 96.9 and download our free Lite Rock 96.9 app

The book, Funny Farm: My Unexpected Life with 600 Rescue Animals had its official release on Tuesday, but Zaleski has already been on the road promoting it. She gave a talk at the Savannah, Ga Book Festival over the weekend, followed by a book signing.

Funny Farm is Laurie’s story of promises kept, dreams fulfilled, and animals lost and found.

attachment-funny farm book loading...

It’s also the story of Annie McNulty, Laurie's mom, who fled a nightmarish marriage with few skills, no money, and no resources, dragging three kids behind her, and accumulating hundreds of cast-off animals on the way.

Listen to Eddie Davis mornings on Lite Rock 96.9 and download our free Lite Rock 96.9 app

And lastly, it's the story of the brave, incredible, and adorable animals that were rescued and found a good home thanks to Laurie at South Jersey's Funny Farm Rescue and Sanctuary.

The story, in a nutshell, is that Laurie's mom Annie had a dream to run an animal rescue. From girlhood, Laurie was determined to help make the dream come true.

Thirty years later as a successful businesswoman, she did it, buying a 15-acre farm in the Pinelands of South Jersey. She was planning to relocate her mom and her caravan of ragtag rescues―horses and goats, dogs and cats, chickens and pigs―when Annie died, just two weeks before moving day.

In her heartbreak, Laurie resolved to make her mother's dream her own. In 2001, she established the Funny Farm Animal Rescue. Today, she carries on Annie’s mission to save abused and neglected animals.

Early reviews for Laurie's book are fabulous! Here are a few of them...

"Funny Farm’s story makes an enjoyable read for animal lovers and anyone interested in a true story of a generous and unconventional life." --Associated Press

"This story of grit and resilience is 100 percent inspiring."--Real Simple

“I found myself up till much later at night than was good for me, just to read one more chapter. I laughed, I cried, I related in a very deep way, and most of all, I fell in love with Laurie, her mom, and her whole family, both human and non. Funny Farm was moving, inspiring, honest, and refreshingly real. I loved every page!”--Ellie Laks-Weiner, author of My Gentle Barn

"[A] heartwarming debut...Zaleski masterfully illustrates how one person can rise above difficult circumstances to do substantial good. Lovers of the furry and feathery will revel in this feel-good story."--Publishers Weekly

" This book is charming, funny, inspiring and hugely entertaining." --StarTribune

Congratulations to Laurie on the warm reception for her book! Don't forget about us when you are a big star.

Laurie has a South Jersey book signing set for Saturday, Feb 26 @ 2 pm at Books a Million, Consumer Square, Mays Landing.

How Many of These Delicious Atlantic County Restaurants Have You Tried?