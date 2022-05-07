Mays Landing’s Funny Farm Rescue Spotlighted in People Magazine

Laurie Zaleski, the founder of Funny Farm Animal Rescue in Mays Landing has another feather to put in her cowboy hat.

People magazine has included a four-page spread about Zaleski in their latest issue. The magazine tells the story of Zaleski's work at Funny Farm and the writing of her nationally popular memoir Funny Farm: My Unexpected Life with 600 Rescue Animals.

Laurie must be getting used to the national spotlight after touring parts of the country to promote the book and giving interviews with the Washington Post, New York Daily News, New York Post, and ABC news.

The book is Laurie’s story of promises kept, dreams fulfilled, and animals lost and found.

It’s also the story of Annie McNulty, Laurie's mom, who fled a nightmarish marriage with few skills, no money, and no resources, dragging three kids behind her, and accumulating hundreds of cast-off animals on the way.

And lastly, it's the story of the brave, incredible, and adorable animals that were rescued and found a good home thanks to Laurie at South Jersey's Funny Farm Rescue and Sanctuary.

The story, in a nutshell, is that Laurie's mom Annie had a dream to run an animal rescue. From girlhood, Laurie was determined to help make the dream come true.

Thirty years later as a successful businesswoman, she did it, buying a 15-acre farm in the Pinelands of South Jersey. She was planning to relocate her mom and her caravan of ragtag rescues―horses and goats, dogs and cats, chickens and pigs―when Annie died, just two weeks before moving day.

In her heartbreak, Laurie resolved to make her mother's dream her own. In 2001, she established the Funny Farm Animal Rescue. Today, she carries on Annie’s mission to save abused and neglected animals.

See People Magazine's article about Laurie Zaleski

