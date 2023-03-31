The Plastics are back and this time they are singing and dancing. Best of all, this time they are doing it in New Jersey!

At least, that's where they are shooting the movie.

A Mean Girls movie musical is now in production in Monmouth County, New Jersey.

"North Shore High School," the name of the fictional Illinois school where the "Mean Girls" franchise is set, has been painted on buses and the walls of the shuttered Mater Dei Prep high school in Middletown, NJ, as shown in photos posted by News 12 NJ reporter Lauren Due on to Twitter.

The real Mater Dei Prep closed in a financial crunch in 2015, but, thanks to the silver screen, it will live again as North Shore High.

The movie, the second in the Mean Girls franchise, is based on the Broadway musical, all written by my Upper Darby, Pa. hometown girl, Tina Fey.

In 2020, Fey told Playbill...

I’m very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen. It’s been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences. I’ve spent 16 years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe, and I love them dearly.”

The Tony Award-nominated "Mean Girls" musical ran on Broadway for three years.

A movie release date hasn't been set.

