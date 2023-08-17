Raise your hand if you've ever felt personally exhilarated by 'Mean Girls.' Hands up? Good! Then get your tickets to see The Plastics in the flesh in Philly!

"Mean Girls" Broadway Opening Night Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

Tina Fey's "Mean Girls" the musical, based on her 2004 cult classic 'Mean Girls' film, is coming to the Kimmel Cultural Campus this fall! But not just any day, this fall... Yep. It's coming starting on October 3, which just so happens to be the day Aaron Samuels asked Cady what day it was. The show will run from Tuesday, Oct 3 - Sunday, Oct 8.

via GIPHY

Get ready to Jingle Bell swing and Jingle Bell bring your friends to the award-winning musical that is totally not Burn Book worthy!

"Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer TINA FEY (“30 Rock), composer JEFF RICHMOND (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist NELL BENJAMIN (Legally Blonde) and director CASEY NICHOLAW (The Book of Mormon). " - Kimmel Cultural Campus

How can I get tickets for "Mean Girls" the musical in Philly?

Oh my god Karen, you can't just ask people how to get tickets! JK, sure you can.

Tickets are available on the Kimmel Cultural Campus website HERE.

(Just a heads up, the Oct 4 show will be on a Wednesday, so if you're not wearing pink, they probably won't even let you in the building. I'm only telling you this because I'm your friend.)

This might be the funniest effing show you'll ever see in your life, even if you've already seen the movie a million times - which you could probably tell by reading this, tell I have!

Complete Guide to Everyone Playing at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion for the Rest of 2023 Concert season is winding down! Get your tickets to these shows in Camden before it's over!