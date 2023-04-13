The Gorgas lived here from 2007-2017.

Any Real Housewives of New Jersey fan knows the exterior of Melissa and Joe Gorga's former Montville mansion. The French chateau-style home was the setting for many iconic moments.

Right away, the Christmas party from season 3 comes to mind. Joe and Melissa had to kick out a guest who had an issue with Joe's sister Teresa Giudice. And who could forget the recording studio Joe built for Melissa when she was recording her single On Display.

According to the selling realtor, Joshua Baris of Coldwell Banker, the home boasts six bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms. As if that wasn't enough, there's a library, billiard room, wine cellar, and movie theater. Zillow shows that the 9,500-square-foot home sold for $2.5 million in 2017.

Recently, the family moved into another mansion with more understated decor. It must have been difficult for The Gorgas to say goodbye to this extravagant home. I know the fans miss it!

As you know, this isn't the only luxurious property The Gorgas have. They also own a shore house here in Toms River. Their shore house has also been featured on multiple episodes of the show since they've been doing trips there for the past few seasons.

You can count on this family to have a backyard to entertain people, incredible closet space, and an impressive kitchen, no matter where they are staying.

Whether you're a full-on Bravo fanatic, or you don't know the first thing about The Gorgas, you'll appreciate a look inside this grand Montville home.

