We Think This Whale House Should Be in Cape May, NJ

We found a house that we think would fit perfectly if it were relocated to Cape May!



OK, that's not really possible, but the whale motif might look pretty cool at the bottom of New Jersey.

It's a house "all about whales" and it's actually located in Canada!

Get our free mobile app

This three-bedroom, four-bath beauty can be found in Sooke, British Columbia so popping it on a truck and moving in it to Jersey probably would not be practical. The asking price? It's $1,599,000 Canadian, which is about $70,000 American. (Kidding!)

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

One thing for certain - the builder and/or owner likes whales! Some great photos follow - but first some great reactions we found on Twitter:

On to the photos!

Check Out the Whale House! It's Whaley a Cool House!