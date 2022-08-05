Middle Twp Man Arrested on Sexual Assault and Child Porn Charges
A 26-year-old Whitesboro man has been arrested and charged with several charges stemming from a sexual relationship with a minor - a crime that occurred in Cape May County.
Cape May County Prosecutor Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and
Chief Christopher Leusner of the Middle Township Police Department say Abdul Blackmon was arrested following an investigation by the Middle Township Police
Department and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit.
According to Sutherland, Blackmon has been charged with "one count of Manufacturing of Child Pornography, a crime of the first degree, one count of Sexual Assault, a crime of the second degree, and Possession of Child Pornography, a crime of the second degree and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a crime of the third degree."
Blackmon was arrested Wednesday and is being held in the Cape May County Jail.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the case is being asked to call the Cape May County Prosecutor’sOffice Special Victim’s Unit at (609) 465-1135. You can also make a report anonymously through the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Anonymous TIP system at cmcpo.tips. You can also make a report to the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net. Just click on "anonymous tip". Finally, you can also call the Cape May County Crime Stoppers at (609) 889-3597.
SOURCE: Cape May County Prosecutor's Office.