Former Millville star running back Ryquell Armstead is back in the NFL.

The former Thunderbolt is coming full circle, signing with the team that drafted him back in 2019, the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday.

The Holly City product and Temple alum was originally a fifth-round pick by Jacksonville in 2019, but missed the entire 2020 season due to COVID.

Armstead, who graduated from Millville in 2014, had a few workouts this season, with the Green Bay Packers, the New England Patriots and was in training camp with the New York Giants.

The running back last played in the NFL during the 2019 season with Jacksonville, rushing for 198 yards and catching 14 balls for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

The former Thunderbolt rushed for over 2,500 yards during his high school career including 1,488 yards and 18 TDs as a senior at Millville, before heading to play at Temple.

He also has the school's single-game record with 337 rushing yards in 2014.