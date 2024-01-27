Millville, NJ, Man Found Guilty For Sexual Contact With 4-year-old Girl

A man from Millville potentially faces "an extended term" in prison after being found guilty of having sexual contact with a 4-year-old girl in 2021.

On Thursday, a jury in Cumberland County returned guilty verdicts against 64-year-old Marvin Stidham on charges of second-degree sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He was acquitted of first-degree aggravated sexual assault.

Prosecutors say the State presented evidence that Stidham, "engaged in sexual contact with a four-year-old female in Commercial Township from June 1, 2021 to November 11, 2021."

Potential Prison Time

Stidham faces between five to ten years in prison on the sexual assault charge and three to five years for endangering the welfare of a child, however, the State has filed for him to be sentenced to an extended term of 15 to 25 years.

He will also be required to register as a Megan's Law offender and will be under parole supervision for life.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 21st.

The prosecution was represented at trial by Cumberland County Assistant Prosecutors Holly Fanelle and April Zirkle. The defendant was represented by Emily Bell, Esq., and Alex Varghese, Esq.

