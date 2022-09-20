A Cumberland County man has been sentenced to 84 months in prison for possessing and intending to distribute crystal meth.

40-year-old Charles Sistrunk Jr., of Millville, had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of possession with intent to distribute 500 mg or more of a substance containing methamphetamine.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says,

On Oct. 13, 2020, agents of the FBI executed a court-authorized search warrant at Sistrunk’s residence and found over 3.7 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, or “ice.” Sistrunk admitted to possessing the methamphetamine with intent to distribute it to others.

In addition to the prison term, Sistrunk was sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to forfeit $2,900 from the sale of drugs.

