A woman who jumped into the ocean in Brigantine Wednesday attempting to save her two children is in critical condition, according to Brigantine Police.

In a statement on Facebook, Brigantine Police said that two young children swimming in the ocean Wednesday morning before lifeguards were on duty were overpowered by the current. Police did not say on which beach this emergency situation occurred.

A witness saw the 28-year-old mother run into the ocean to try to save her children only to become overwhelmed by the current herself. The witness saw the woman disappear in the waves.

Brigantine Police received a 911 call at 9:28 am Wednesday about swimmers in distress, according to the statement.

The Brigantine Beach Patrol, who were training nearby, arrived shortly thereafter and rescued the children and mother from the ocean and began life-saving efforts on the mother.

Police say the woman was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition. The children were evaluated by Brigantine Fire & Rescue and then reunited with family.

The police statement says that the mother's actions and the quick response of the witness helped to save the children's lives.

Because of the mother’s selfless actions and the witness immediately seeking help, the children were able to be rescued by Brigantine Beach Patrol...

As always, beachgoers are reminded to only swim on actively guarded beaches. Brigantine beaches are guarded between 10 am - 5:30 pm.

