Marlton Menthol Man Busted for Stealing Brigantine Cigs

The Brigantine Wawa cigarette thief is off the streets thanks to identification help from concerned non-smoking citizens.

Brigantine Police posted on Facebook Wednesday to say that Lawrence D. Dunn II of Marlton was charged with 3rd-degree shoplifting after an investigation aided by Brigantine locals who recognized the man.

Police say Dunn went behind the counter at the Wawa at 3932 Brigantine Blvd early on the morning of Feb 2nd and proceeded to help himself to over $600 in Newport cigarettes and fled the store.

This guy needs to quit that nasty habit. Those things will kill you!

Brigantine Police would like to think everyone who helped to put the collar on the menthol man along with police assistance from detectives with the Voorhees Twp Police Department, Evesham Township Police (NJ), and Mount Laurel Police Department for the cooperative efforts that led to this identification and arrest.

