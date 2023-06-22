Motorcyclist killed after being followed by off-duty NJ trooper in unmarked car

🔴 An off-duty State Police trooper followed a motorcycle at speeds of over 100 mph

🔴 The motorcycle collided into a non-police vehicle

🔴 The Attorney General's Office is investigating the crash

SPRINGFIELD (Burlington) – A deadly crash involving a motorcyclist being followed by an off-duty State Police trooper Monday afternoon is under investigation by the state Attorney General's Office.

The motorcyclist was traveling on Route 206 near Jacksonville-Jobstown Road in Springfield around 4:50 p.m. when the trooper in an unmarked police vehicle began to follow, state officials said.

The trooper and the motorcyclist hit speeds over 100 mph before colliding with a civilian vehicle, officials said.

A township police officer was behind the trooper's vehicle for a portion of the time.

The speed limit on Route 206 is 55 mph with two lanes in each direction.

Why was motorcycle being followed?

The Attorney General's Office did not say why the trooper followed the motorcycle. Officials also did not reveal the identities of anyone involved in the crash.

State law requires the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability to investigate "a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody."

The Attorney General's Office did not explain exactly how this incident fit that criteria.

