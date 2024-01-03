I may have died and gone to heaven.



Check that, I hope I haven't died yet, because there is one dish that I haven't tried that I'm dying to taste.

Mullica Hill Restaurant has a lobster Reuben on their menu

I'm a big fan of the Reuben sandwich - I've always been. The traditional Reuben with corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island or Russian dressing, perfectly grilled on rye bread, is my all-time favorite.

I've been lucky to have a Grouper Reuben several times - with Grouper substituted for the corned beef.

Now, I found another Reuben that I just must try.

It's the Lobster Reuben, and I'm down for it!

Blueplate in Mullica Hill serves the Lobster Reuben

I've never been to Blueplate in Mullica Hill, but after seeing their menu, it's now on my South Jersey Restaurant Bucket list.

Here's their description of the Lobster Reuben: Buttery lobster, Russian dressing, swiss cheese, applekraut, on rye.

Every word sounds delicious, starting with buttery. Wait - applekraut? Let's go!

Yelp reviewer give the sandwich 5 stars

Nicole R. had this to say about the Lobster Reuben at Blueplate:

"Decided to get takeout and wanted something with lobster... the lobster reuben was great and so was the lobster and crab rigatoni side!! I had the turkey burger and it was amazing. love the chips and fries are great too, only a little soggy from being in takeout container but still delicious!!! i have never left blueplate disappointed :)

The best blue plate specials in New Jersey

I've never been to Blueplate - I've never ever heard about it, until today.

Homesnacks rated Blueplate as the Best Place for Blue Plate Specials in New Jersey - and it's more than just the name.

Homesnacks says this about Blueplate:

"The menu is imaginative, with options such as lobster beignets, and seared scallops with spicy cream and potatoes. Specials are always on point, too; like this wine-marinated flat iron steak served with pesto and oven-dried tomato risotto"

The menu at Blueplate looks amazing

While the Lobster Reuben would be my first order at the restaurant, I find a lot more intriguing dishes.

Also on the menu: Shrimp and Lobster & Tomato Spaccatelli, Blueplate's Chesapeake Crab Cakes, and the Short Rib and Cheddar Burger.

Have you been to Blueplate? How was it?

Find out more about their menu and their restaurant here.

