TREAT YOURSELF! There’s a Chocolate Walk Happening in Mullica Hill, NJ This Month!
Have we died and gone to heaven? A entire evening sampling chocolate? Where do we sign up! Check out this Chocolate Walk happening in Mullica Hill this month.
It's real and sounds positively spectacular!
The 5th Annual Mullica Hill Chocolate Walk sounds like a perfect night out with your sweetheart or girlfriends on Saturday, February 12th.
It's a Valentine-themed stroll beginning on S. Main Street where chocolate-lovers will pick up the night's official Chocolate Walk Passport. Along the walk, various shops will offer a tasting of treats ranging from chocolates to hor d’oeuvres to beverages, according to visitsouthjersey.com.
And, as if the free sweets aren't enough, when you're passport is fully stamped, you can turn it in to be eligible to win a gift basket courtesy of Mullica Hill Business Association.
My mouth is already watering. This totally sounds like something fun and unique to do on Valentine's Weekend. What a divine idea!
If you're interested in treating yourself to Mullica's Hill's 5th Annual Chocolate Walk, check in at Madame Chili Pepper’s Children’s Boutique at 21 S. Main St. on February 12th anytime after 5 p.m. The walk goes till 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance.