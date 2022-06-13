At least it'll be a dry heat.

After six years in front of a camera in Philadelphia, NBC10 meteorologist Krystal Klei has announced she is leaving the station to move to Phoenix.

Klei took to Facebook recently to break the news to her fans:

Working and living in Philly has truly been a dream. It might not be my hometown, but it was MY HOME these last six years. When I moved to Philly, I was young & nervous & had no idea what to expect. What I found was a station full of good people that have become great friends, a beautiful city full of amazing restaurants and awesome local businesses, and a community that is fiercely loyal and passionate.

According to NBC10, Klei graduated from Arizona State University with degrees in Geography-Meteorology/Climatology and Broadcast Journalism. Prior to moving to Philadelphia, she worked at KVIA-TV in El Paso, TX. She joined NBC10 in July 2016.

In Phoenix, Klei will be working for the local FOX affiliate.

Just one of many recent changes in Philadelphia TV

Klei's departure from NBC10 comes as viewers have seen numerous changes on area TV stations lately.

