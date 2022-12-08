As those in and around Philadelphia prepare to watch 6ABC's Jim Gardner retire after decades of anchoring Action News, there's another big change coming to another big TV station in the region.

NBC10 reports Jim Rosenfield will be leaving the station to be closer to home in New York and to pursue new opportunities.

His last day at WCAU will be Friday, December 23rd.

Rosenfield has been with the station for nearly a decade and can be seen anchoring the 6 and 11 PM newscasts.

NBC10 anchor Jim Rosenfield - Photo: YouTube user NBC10 Philadelphia NBC10 anchor Jim Rosenfield - Photo: YouTube user NBC10 Philadelphia loading...

NBC10 viewers have seen Jim cover the news with a steady hand at home and abroad; field anchoring breaking news from South Street to Paris; to exploring Pope Francis’ early days growing up in Argentina.

Rosenfield said in a statement,

New York is calling me home. After nine years at NBC10, I am excited to explore new opportunities and return to the place where I grew up, and where my family looks forward to having me around the corner.

Prior to working at NBC10, Rosenfield worked at television stations in Washington, DC; New York City; Chicago; and Houston.

