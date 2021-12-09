Nothing says, "I really don't care if you have a happy holiday or not" like the gift of a Chia Pet.

Someone gave me a Chia Pet as a Secret Santa gift years ago, and when I opened it, I realized why Santa had remained secret.

So, I was surprised to read about the success that Chia Pets line of products has been over the last 40 years.

Someone has made a blasted fortune off these things! Specifically, a company named Joseph Enterprises. They also market "The Clapper', and, for that alone, they need to be clapped on the back of the head.

This year, The Chia folks have introduced a Chia Pet of David Hasselhoff (Hoff has never looked so ripped), and I was surprised to find that this company has been releasing celebrity Chia Pets for years. Who knew?

Apparently, everyone except me.

Anyway, I put together a gallery of some of the more randomly funny or strange celebrity Chia Pets I could find, and I use the term "celebrity" very loosely.

Any of these would make a great Christmas gift for that person you really don't want to buy a gift for, but you have to. All of these are available on Amazon or eBay.

Merry Cha, Cha, Cha, Chia Christmas.

Need a Gag Christmas Gift? See 20 Weirdly Funny Chia Pets

