Grab some tissues right now, because this one genuinely hurts.

With all of our hearts completely broken after losing the legend & Queen of country herself, earlier this week, a beloved New Jersey farm is turning its major fall attraction into a profoundly moving tribute to Dolly Parton.

Happy Day Farm in Manalapan had already locked in its massive fall corn maze design long before her heartbreaking passing.

It was actually part of a nationwide "Get Lost with Dolly" initiative with The MAiZE that supports her incredible Imagination Library. Now, what started as a fun pop-culture concept has become a sacred space for fans to process the loss of an absolute queen.

Inside the Dolly Parton Tribute Maze

Opening to the public on September 19th, the 10-acre corn maze features a massive silhouette of Dolly, the words "Dolly" and "An American Treasure," and the year 2026.

Visitors can wander through three miles of pathways while learning facts about her legendary career, her unmatched generosity, and the pure joy she brought to millions.

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The farm shared that their team was completely devastated by the news, shifting the experience from a lighthearted celebration into a touching monument for the icon we just lost.

How to Visit This Fall

If you want to experience the Dolly Parton tribute firsthand, Happy Day Farm’s Fall Festival runs from September 19th through November 8th.

Weekend festival tickets are $29 and must be purchased online in advance. Let’s go honor a true legend. Follow the farm and check out the maze below. It looks AWESOME.

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