If your kids live for dress-up and you live for weekend plans that won't cost a fortune in the fall, we’ve got your calendar sorted.

South Jersey parents know that hitting up the Cape May Zoo is always a good idea, but their upcoming annual themed event takes family day trips to the next level.

Ahoy and Royalty Await This November

Mark your calendars for Saturday, November 7th, because the zoo is transforming into a magical kingdom and high-seas adventure all at once from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

It’s the ultimate excuse for the little ones to break out their finest royal gowns or swashbuckling pirate gear for a day packed with unforgettable entertainment as the Cape May Zoo transforms for it's annual Princesses and Pirates event. I can’t wait to see a bunch of mini Jack Sparrows running around. Maybe even an Elizabeth Swan or 2? We’ll see.

A Massive Free Bang for Your Buck

Finding events that entertain toddlers, big kids, and parents without a steep admission price feels rare, but this completely free community favorite delivers.

Families can dive into a lineup of interactive kids' activities, creative craft stations, games, and an inflatable pirate ship that guarantees to burn off some serious energy.

Magical Moments and Memories

Beyond the usual incredible animal exhibits, the grounds will come alive with special touches. Expect official royal coronation ceremonies and lively Disney trivia hosted by your favorite fairy-tale royals and clever pirate crews.

While admission is free, dropping a few dollars into the donation boxes supports an amazing local crew that works hard to keep these traditions alive.

Get all the details for the Princesses & Pirates event at the Cape May Zoo HERE.